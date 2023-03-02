Gicewicz Traded to Rochester for Future Considerations
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has traded forward Carson Gicewicz to the Rochester Americans in exchange for future considerations.
Gicewicz, 25, had played parts of three seasons with the IceHogs. This season, the center had accumulated six points (4G, 2A) in 43 games with Rockford. Gicewicz tabbed 22 points (9G, 13A) in 114 IceHogs appearances since first turning pro at the end of the 2020-21 season.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 3 against the Belleville Senators at 6:05 p.m. CT at CAA Arena. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz
