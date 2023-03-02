Blue Jackets Assign Newly-Acquired Goaltender Jon Gillies to Monsters
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jon Gillies to the Monsters. Acquired by Columbus via trade from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in exchange for forward Jakub Voracek and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Gillies went 5-8-2 with a 3.70 goals-against average (GAA) and .878 save percentage (S%) in 15 appearances for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners this season.
A 6'6", 223 lb. left-catching native of Concord, NH, Gillies, 29, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and went 7-15-2 with a 3.31 GAA and .893 S% in 32 career NHL appearances for Calgary, the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-18 and 2021-22. In 184 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat, Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Tucson spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-23, Gillies went 78-71-32 with nine shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .904 S%. Gillies also appeared in one game for the ECHL's Maine Mariners in 2021-22, going 0-1-0 with a 2.07 GAA and .920 S%.
Prior to his professional career, Gillies went 60-34-13 with 13 shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and .931 S% in 108 career NCAA appearances for Providence College spanning three seasons from 2012-15. In 2014-15, Gillies helped the Friars claim the NCAA National Championship, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, was named NCAA Tournament MVP, and was named to Hockey East's First All-Star Team while claiming Hockey East Goaltender of the Year honors. Gillies was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in both 2012-13 and 2014-15, and was named to the 2012-13 Hockey East All-Rookie Team while earing the Tim Taylor Award as college hockey's top rookie and Hockey East Rookie of the Year honors.
In 78 career USHL appearances for the Indiana Ice spanning two seasons from 2010-12, Gillies went 45-17-11 with six shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and .912 S% and twice represented the United States in the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship (2012-13, 2013-14), helping the Americans earn Gold Medal honors in 2012-13.
