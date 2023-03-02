Blackhawks Recall Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs.

Reichel, 20, scored his first career goal with the Blackhawks this season during a three-point night on Jan. 8 against Calgary. He has three points (1G, 2A) in four games with Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign. He also paces the IceHogs with 29 assists and ranks second on the club with 46 points (17G, 29A) in 51 contests.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 3 against the Belleville Senators at 6:05 p.m. CT at CAA Arena. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

