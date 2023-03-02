Anaheim Ducks Sign Jaxsen Wiebe to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Jaxsen Wiebe to a three-year entry-level contract.
Wiebe, 20 (5/16/02), has combined for 14-17=31 points with a +7 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 contests with the Prince George Cougars and Edmonton Oil Kings this season, setting single-season high in goals. Since his acquisition by Edmonton Nov. 28, 2022, Wiebe has earned 11-16' points in 28 games.
The 6-1, 209-pound forward has scored 33-54=87 points with a +15 rating and 274 penalty minutes (PIM) in 158 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Prince George, Edmonton and Red Deer. He collected 2-6=8 points with a +5 rating in 13 WHL playoff contests last season.
The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native helped Edmonton to a WHL championship in 2021-22 and an appearance in the 2022 Memorial Cup. He led the Oil Kings in scoring (3-1=4) and goals at the Memorial Cup, recording his first career hat trick June 22, 2022 against the Saint John Sea Dogs with his third goal the game-winner in overtime.
