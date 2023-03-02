Anaheim Ducks Sign Jaxsen Wiebe to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Jaxsen Wiebe to a three-year entry-level contract.

Wiebe, 20 (5/16/02), has combined for 14-17=31 points with a +7 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 contests with the Prince George Cougars and Edmonton Oil Kings this season, setting single-season high in goals. Since his acquisition by Edmonton Nov. 28, 2022, Wiebe has earned 11-16' points in 28 games.

The 6-1, 209-pound forward has scored 33-54=87 points with a +15 rating and 274 penalty minutes (PIM) in 158 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Prince George, Edmonton and Red Deer. He collected 2-6=8 points with a +5 rating in 13 WHL playoff contests last season.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native helped Edmonton to a WHL championship in 2021-22 and an appearance in the 2022 Memorial Cup. He led the Oil Kings in scoring (3-1=4) and goals at the Memorial Cup, recording his first career hat trick June 22, 2022 against the Saint John Sea Dogs with his third goal the game-winner in overtime.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.