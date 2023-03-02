Blackhawks Acquire Anton Khudobin, 2025 Second Round Pick from Dallas Stars in Exchange for Max Domi and Dylan Wells

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second round pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells. Khudobin will report to the Rockford IceHogs.

Khudobin, 36, has appeared in 24 games with the Texas Stars (AHL) this season. The goaltender owns a record of 13-4-4 and has a 2.89 goals-against average with a .899 save percentage in 2022-23.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, has appeared in 259 career regular-season NHL games with Minnesota (2009-11), Boston (2011-13, 2016-18), Carolina (2013-15), Anaheim (2015-16) and Dallas (2018-22). He's logged a 114-91-33 career record in the NHL with a 2.50 GAA, a .916 SV% and 11 shutouts. Additionally, Khudobin has made three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Boston (2018) and Dallas (2019, 2020), going 14-10 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 SV% with one shutout in 27 career postseason appearances. He's also made one trip to the Stanley Cup Final with Dallas in 2020, appearing in 25 games and posting a 14-10 record with a .917 SV% and a 2.69 GAA.

Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Khudobin boasts a 110-82-19 record with a 2.57 GAA, a .912 SV% and 11 shutouts in 230 career AHL regular-season games with Houston (2007-11), Providence (2011-12, 2016-17), Charlotte (2013-14), San Diego (2015-16) and Texas (2021-22). He has also made several appearances on the international stage representing Russia, earning gold and silver medals at the IIHF World Championships in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The goaltender also won silver at both the 2005 and 2006 IIHF World Junior Championships and earned a gold medal at the 2004 IIHF World U18 Championship.

Wells, 25, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks this season in a relief appearance on Nov. 5 in Winnipeg. He posted a 9-6-1 record, 2.96 GAA and .905 SV% in 17 games with Rockford during the 2022-23 campaign. He holds a 16-17-4 record with a 3.06 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 39 career AHL appearances and is 33-33-5 with a 3.65 GAA and .895 SV% in 76 career ECHL games.

