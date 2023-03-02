Griffins to Host 11th Annual Purple Game

Friday, March 10, 2023 vs. Rockford IceHogs

11th Annual Purple Game presented by Van Andel Institute

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

11th Annual Purple Game presented by Van Andel Institute: Purple, the color associated with cancer awareness, will be the theme of the night as the Griffins host their 11th annual Purple Community Game to benefit the Van Andel Institute. Fans can enjoy many purple elements, ranging from limited purple concession items to graphics during the game. They can also become a member of Purple Community, a group dedicated to connecting individuals who are passionate about fighting cancer and other neurodegenerative diseases. Purple Griffins merchandise will be available for purchase on the concourse, with all proceeds benefiting the Van Andel Institute.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special purple jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the Van Andel Institute.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Margaritaville Night presented by Adventure Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Margaritaville Night presented by Adventure Credit Union: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a trucker hat courtesy of Adventure Credit Union.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

