P-Bruins Topped by Islanders

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Seven unanswered goals were the downfall of the Providence Bruins as they fell 7-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Georgii Merkulov tallied his tenth goal in his last 11 games.

How It Happened

While on the power play, the puck squirted loose to Connor Carrick at the point, who fed Merkulov for a one-timer below the right dot for an off-angle tally to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 1:08 into the game. Justin Brazeau received the secondary assist.

Robin Salo's shot from the left dot bounced off Paul Thompson in front of the blue paint and squeaked across the goal line for a power play tally to tie the game with 5:34 remaining in the second period.

Reece Newkirk wrapped the puck around the net, backhanding a shot that rebounded to Jeff Kubiak at the right post for a tap-in goal with 5:13 left in the second period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

Ruslan Ishakov chased the puck down to the right circle, spun round and zipped a pass to Andy Andreoff at the left post for a redirection goal to give Bridgeport a 3-1 lead 19 seconds into the third period.

Blade Jenkins intercepted the goaltenders feed around the boards and beat him back to the net with a shot from the left half-wall to give the Islanders a 4-1 lead with 17:18 to play in the third period.

On a 3-on-2 rush, Andreoff's one-timer from the right dot beat the goaltender on the short side to extend the Bridgeport lead to 5-1 with 14:21 left in the third period.

Samuel Bolduc stepped into a one-timer from the point that deflected off a defenseman in the slot and beat the goaltender on the glove side to give the Islanders a 6-1 lead with 13:26 remaining in the third frame.

Ishakov's wrist shot on a 2-on-1 from the right dot beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving Bridgeport a 7-1 lead with 12:28 remaining.

Stats

Merkulov has 18 goals on the season which is the seventh most by any rookie.

Brandon Bussi stopped 20 of 26 shots faced in the first 47 minutes of play. Kyle Keyser made three saves in relief. Providence totaled 26 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Next Game

The P-Bruins take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 4 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

