P-Bruins Topped by Islanders
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - Seven unanswered goals were the downfall of the Providence Bruins as they fell 7-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Georgii Merkulov tallied his tenth goal in his last 11 games.
How It Happened
While on the power play, the puck squirted loose to Connor Carrick at the point, who fed Merkulov for a one-timer below the right dot for an off-angle tally to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 1:08 into the game. Justin Brazeau received the secondary assist.
Robin Salo's shot from the left dot bounced off Paul Thompson in front of the blue paint and squeaked across the goal line for a power play tally to tie the game with 5:34 remaining in the second period.
Reece Newkirk wrapped the puck around the net, backhanding a shot that rebounded to Jeff Kubiak at the right post for a tap-in goal with 5:13 left in the second period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead.
Ruslan Ishakov chased the puck down to the right circle, spun round and zipped a pass to Andy Andreoff at the left post for a redirection goal to give Bridgeport a 3-1 lead 19 seconds into the third period.
Blade Jenkins intercepted the goaltenders feed around the boards and beat him back to the net with a shot from the left half-wall to give the Islanders a 4-1 lead with 17:18 to play in the third period.
On a 3-on-2 rush, Andreoff's one-timer from the right dot beat the goaltender on the short side to extend the Bridgeport lead to 5-1 with 14:21 left in the third period.
Samuel Bolduc stepped into a one-timer from the point that deflected off a defenseman in the slot and beat the goaltender on the glove side to give the Islanders a 6-1 lead with 13:26 remaining in the third frame.
Ishakov's wrist shot on a 2-on-1 from the right dot beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving Bridgeport a 7-1 lead with 12:28 remaining.
Stats
Merkulov has 18 goals on the season which is the seventh most by any rookie.
Brandon Bussi stopped 20 of 26 shots faced in the first 47 minutes of play. Kyle Keyser made three saves in relief. Providence totaled 26 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.
Next Game
The P-Bruins take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 4 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Visit Hershey Bears in Friday Night Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Trade Rocco Grimaldi and Logan Nijhoff to Rockford for Future Considerations - San Diego Gulls
- Rockford Acquires San Diego's Leading Scorer Grimaldi for Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Dylan Sikura from Chicago - San Diego Gulls
- Leonard Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Acquire Carson Gicewicz from Rockford - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Jaxsen Wiebe to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Gicewicz Traded to Rochester for Future Considerations - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks' Woo Suspended One Game - AHL
- Bears Recall Defender Michael Kim from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Host Hockey & Heels Saturday, March 11 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grigori Denisenko Returns to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Kevin O'Neil Released by Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- John Page Named Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blue Jackets Assign Newly-Acquired Goaltender Jon Gillies to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Henderson Silver Knights Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Detroit Recalls Erne from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins to Host 11th Annual Purple Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Oneida County's Destination Sports Complex Rebranded as Utica University Nexus Center - Utica Comets
- Frank Earns NHL Deal with Capitals for 2023-24 Season - Hershey Bears
- Desnoyers and Lycksell Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blackhawks Recall Reichel - Rockford IceHogs
- Lucas Carlsson's Confidence Pushing him to Historic Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters and FirstEnergy Partner to Provide Nonprofits with Outdoor Classic Tickets - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Get Back in the Win Column against Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Canucks Defeat Reign - Ontario Reign
- Henderson Slips Past San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Gulls For Fourth Straight Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Höglander Picks Up Three Points, Rathbone Fires Home Winner in 3-2 Victory Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.