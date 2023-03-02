Detroit Recalls Erne from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled left wing Adam Erne from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Erne posted five assists, four penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in nine games with the Griffins. Erne returns to the NHL with 14 points (6-8-14) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Detroit this campaign. Throughout parts of seven NHL seasons, the New Haven, Conn., native has notched 85 points (38-47-85) and 158 penalty minutes in 337 appearances. The 27-year-old has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL and has registered 41 goals and 52 assists in 159 outings. Prior to turning pro, Erne skated in four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts, garnering the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the QMJHL playoffs MVP in 2015. Erne was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

