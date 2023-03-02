Forward Kevin O'Neil Released by Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Kevin O'Neil has been released from his professional tryout agreement. O'Neil skated in three AHL games with Colorado this season and now returns to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

