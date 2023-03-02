Forward Kevin O'Neil Released by Colorado Eagles
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Kevin O'Neil has been released from his professional tryout agreement. O'Neil skated in three AHL games with Colorado this season and now returns to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, March 3rd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
