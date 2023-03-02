Toronto Marlies Visit Hershey Bears in Friday Night Matchup
March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open the weekend with a game against the Hershey Bears on Friday night. This will be the first of two matchups between the two clubs this season.
Currently, both teams sit toward the top of the Eastern Conference. Toronto is in first place with a 37-14-2-1 record for the season, while Hershey sits close behind in second with a 33-13-5-2 record.
Both teams head into Friday's game with a win. Toronto won 5-3 over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, while Hershey is coming off a 5-3 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Toronto has currently won four of their last five games.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Max Ellis who has six goals in his last seven games, and Joseph Blandisi who has 32 points (11G, 21A) in 51 games. On the Bears side, Mike Sgarbossa leads the way with 49 points (18G, 31A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.
