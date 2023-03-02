Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins at 7 p.m. Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - For the second straight week, the Bridgeport Islanders (23-21-7-1) will play three games in four days, beginning with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins (31-11-8-2) at Total Mortgage Arena tonight. The Islanders are in the midst of a season-long, six-game homestand that began with a 5-1 win over Belleville last Thursday, but continued with back-to-back losses against Charlotte and Lehigh Valley over the weekend. Cole Bardreau, William Dufour (power play) and Ruslan Iskhakov (penalty shot) each scored in the second period on Sunday, while Cory Schneider (15-6-3) made 37 saves in a 4-3 setback to the Phantoms. The Islanders are seventh in the Atlantic Division standings, one point out of a playoff spot.

"DOLLAR DAYS"

Tonight is the second of two "Dollar Days", a new concession promotion, featuring $1 beers and $1 hot dogs courtesy of Evolution Gaming. Each deal will be available throughout the concourse beginning when doors open at 6 p.m. and running through the conclusion of the second intermission. 16 oz. cans available for just $1 include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, Corona, and Heineken. Total Mortgage Arena is also a proud supplier of Hummel-brand hot dogs.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the 10th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the last of six in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 4-5-0-0 against Providence and 1-4-0-0 in those games at home, but the division rivals haven't squared off since Jan. 7th when the Bruins earned a 6-3 win. Justin Brazeau scored twice and added an assist for Providence that night, one of five Bruins to record multiple points. William Dufour leads all Islanders in the series with five goals and nine points in nine games.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division with 72 points in 52 games, one point behind Hershey. Despite an impressive 31-11-8-2 record, Providence enters tonight's game winless in regulation in its last four (1-2-1-0), including a 5-1 loss to the Rochester Americans in its most recent outing on Sunday. John Beecher scored the lone Providence goal late in the third period, while Kyle Keyser (pulled 11:27 into the game) and All-Star Brandon Bussi each saw action in net. Bussi leads the AHL in save percentage (.930) and ranks fourth in goals-against-average (2.27). On the offensive side, Georgii Merkulov has scored 10 goals in his last 12 games and leads the Bruins in both goals (17) and points (40).

BARDREAU BURIES

Cole Bardreau scored two goals on four shots in Bridgeport's 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 7th. He has scored three times since then, including his 12th goal of the season on Sunday against Lehigh Valley. The veteran forward is two goals shy of his career high (14), set just last season, and eight points away from his career best (30, twice).

DUFOUR REMAINS DANGEROUS

William Dufour has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last eight games, tying him for ninth place in AHL rookie scoring with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists). He also shares fourth place among all rookies in goals. The Islanders are 11-2-3-1 when Dufour scores at least one goal in a game.

YOLO CHOLO

Along with Dufour, Dennis Cholowski had five points in three games last week (five assists) including back-to-back multi-point games on Thursday and Saturday. Cholowski has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his last eight games and is third on the Islanders in helpers (26), trailing Chris Terry (33) and Ruslan Iskhakov (27).

QUICK HITS

Dufour, Cholowski and Andy Andreoff all enter tonight's tilt on a three-game point streak... Paul LaDue is expected to play his 100th game with Bridgeport tonight, while Blade Jenkins and Reece Newkirk are likely to play their 100th professional games... The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in three straight games and five of their last six... Bridgeport's man advantage ranks fourth in the AHL at 23.7%.

AFFILIATE

New York Islanders (31-25-8); Last: 2-1 SOL at Minnesota, Tuesday -- Next: Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. Detroit, 12:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (27-24-3-0); Last: 3-2 W at Savannah, Sunday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 p.m. ET

