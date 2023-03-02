Silver Knights Triumph Over Gulls For Fourth Straight Victory

March 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 6-5, on the road on Wednesday evening. Brendan Brisson (1G, 2A) bolstered the Knights offense with a three-point game. Gemel Smith provided scoring firepower with two goals, while Dysin Mayo recorded his first point as a Silver Knight.

Although the Silver Knights gave up the first goal for the fourth game in a row, they were quick to tie things up. Pavel Dorofeyev put the Knights on the board with a power-play goal, assisted by Brisson and Jonas Rondbjerg.

Tracey then gave the Gulls back the lead early in the second.

But less than a minute later, Smith tied it up, 2-2. Jake Bischoff and Mayoboth assisted on the goal.

DeLeo gave the Gulls their third lead of the game midway through the second, but Connor Ford put the Knights back even with them at three. Brayden Pachal nabbed the primary assist, while Brisson collected his second of the game.

The Silver Knights earned their first lead of the game about midway through the third period with Smith's second goal, assisted by Sakari Manninen and Gage Quinney.

Del Zotto knotted the game at four with the Gulls' first response goal of the period.

Brisson scored his first of the game for his third point of the night with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle, assisted by Rondbjerg and Lukas Cormier. With his secondary assist, Cormier notched his seventh point in seven games.

Sheldon Rempal, assisted by Manninen, gave the Knights some much-needed insurance with an empty net goal.

The Gulls drew back within one with another goal from DeLeo with just 10 seconds left in regulation. However, the Knights hung on to earn the victory, their fourth in a row.

