Desnoyers and Lycksell Return to Phantoms

March 2, 2023









Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forwards Olle Lycksell and Elliot Desnoyers to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Desnoyers, 21, was named AHL Rookie of the Month for February scoring 5-9-14 in just eight games played. Philadelphia's Round 5 selection in 2020 leads the Phantoms with 19 goals and 37 points. Desnoyers made his NHL debut on Saturday, February 25 for the Flyers at the New Jersey Devils and played his second NHL game on Wednesday, March 1 against the New York Rangers.

The St-Hyacinthe, Quebec resident posted five multi-point games in February after having just two all season prior to his torrid stretch last month.

Lycksell, 23, has been a point-per-game performer with the Phantoms all season and has scored nine goals with a team-leading 25 assists for 34 points in 34 games in Lehigh Valley. He has also played in eight games with the Flyers this season and recorded his first NHL assist and point on February 21 at Edmonton. His most recent game with the Phantoms was February 10 at Hartford in which he scored a goal.

Lycksell played five games with the Flyers from February 12 through February 25 in his most recent stint with the big club. The Oskarshamn, Sweden native was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017 and has thrived in his North American rookie season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday night at the Syracuse Crunch. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center this weekend with a Saturday night game against the Toronto Marlies followed by a Sunday 4:05 p.m. contest against the Providence Bruins.

