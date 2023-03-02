John Page Named Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities

LOS ANGELES, CA - Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, today announced that respected industry executive John Page has joined the company as senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities where he will oversee management and oversight of the three entities. Based in Palm Springs, Page starts his new role effective immediately and will report to Tod Leiweke, president of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Francesca Bodie, president of OVG business development, and Chris Granger, president of OVG360.

Bodie said, "John is a well-respected leader with decades of experience in the live industry, and I'm very proud to officially welcome him to OVG. Vision and drive have been the cornerstones of his career and we're very excited for him to bring the same energy and leadership to our team in Palm Springs."

At OVG, Page will be responsible for management and oversight of the company's newly opened owned-and-operated venue Acrisure Arena, AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, and regional responsibility for OVG360, OVG's full-service venue management company. With more than 30 years of live event and sports industry experience, before joining OVG, Page served as president of Spectra, which was acquired by OVG in November of 2021. While there he supported 10,000 employees across the company's portfolio.

Page commented, "I couldn't be happier to join OVG. The company represents best-in-class with tremendous leadership, ownership, and values with unprecedented knowledge of all facets of the business. OVG believes in supporting their people and building great culture. I look forward to sharing my knowledge while guiding the Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds to being the very best. The Coachella Valley is such a unique and distinct market with undeniable upside and I'm excited to get back out west, plus the weather is pretty nice."

Prior to his role at Spectra, Page served as president/senior vice president of booking and Content Comcast-Spectacor/Spectra. While there, he was responsible for all facets of day-to-day operation of Wells Fargo Center including premium seating; advertising, sales, sponsorship; and operations, as well as the $300M renovation of the facility to create a "best-in-class" venue for eventgoers. His career also includes a decade as chief operating officer (COO) with Global Spectrum, and as senior vice president of event production Wells Fargo Center & Spectrum where he managed teams including operations, security, box office operations, parking, premium services.

Page holds both a bachelor of science and a master of science in public administration from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and has been nominated ten times by Pollstar as Facility Executive of the Year.

