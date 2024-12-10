Diego Gómez Transfers from Inter Miami to Premier League Side Brighton

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami's standout midfielder Diego Gómez has transferred to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a club-record transfer fee. Gómez topped this year's 22 Under 22 rankings presented by UnderArmor after a breakout 2024 season.

