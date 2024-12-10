Diego Gómez Transfers from Inter Miami to Premier League Side Brighton
December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Enjoy all of Diego Gómez's MLS goals and assists!
Inter Miami's standout midfielder Diego Gómez has transferred to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a club-record transfer fee. Gómez topped this year's 22 Under 22 rankings presented by UnderArmor after a breakout 2024 season.
