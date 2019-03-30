Detroit Reassigns Fulcher to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??In his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old Fulcher has appeared in 28 games with the playoff-bound Walleye and tallied a 15-7-6 record to go along with a 3.00 goals against average and a 0.899 save percentage. He has allowed two goals or less in three of his last four outings, including stopping 27 shots during his first professional shutout on March 3 vs. Indy.

??Signed to a three-year entry-level contract by Detroit on Oct. 3, 2017, Fulcher has not seen game action with the Griffins this season but served as a backup to Patrik Rybar on two occasions, Feb. 22 vs. Texas and Feb. 23 at Chicago. ?

?Prior to turning pro, Fulcher totaled a 57-44-13 record, a 3.19 GAA, a 0.893 save percentage and five shutouts in 115 career Ontario Hockey League games from 2015-18 between Sarnia (2015-16) and Hamilton (2015-18). During the 2017-18 season, the 6-foot-3, 182-pound netminder placed seventh in the league with a career-high 2.86 GAA while showing a 32-17-6 record and a 0.899 save percentage. Fulcher backstopped the Bulldogs to the J. Ross Robertson Cup after compiling a 16-5 record, a 2.70 GAA and a 0.905 save percentage in 21 postseason appearances. He was named the Happ Emms Memorial Trophy winner as the CHL Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender in 2018.

??The Griffins are in Rockford to play the IceHogs tonight at 7 p.m. EDT and can clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth with a win and a Milwaukee loss (regulation/overtime/shootout) at Chicago.

