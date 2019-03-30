Condors Headed to Playoffs After 3-2 Win in San Diego

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (39-17-3-1; 83pts) clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls (33-22-4-3; 73pts) on Friday. It is the first Calder Cup Playoffs appearance for the Condors.

C Cooper Marody had a three-point night with two goals and an assist as G Dylan Wells turned aside 40 shots. Bakersfield hosts San Jose, who they lead by eight points atop the division, Saturday at 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (17th) off a cross-ice feed at the left-wing circle; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: Marody (18th) shifted around the d-man and a backhand over the netminder on the power play; Assist: Benson; Time of goal: 18:11; BAK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (15th) on the power play jammed a puck home in tight; Assists: Marody, Bear; Time of goal: 19:45; BAK leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK - 11, SD - 12 SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (28th) on the power play from the right point; Assists: Murphy, De Leo; Time of goal: 15:15; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 13 , SD - 17 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Corey Tropp (18th) on a rebound on the power play; Assists: De Leo, Carrick; Time of goal: 12:29; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 13 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Marody (BAK) 2. Carrick (SD) 3. Callahan (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5 ; SD - 2/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31 ; SD - 42

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (5-5-1; 42/40); SD - Boyle (22-11-1; 11/8)

LW Tyler Benson (5g-12a) and C Cooper Marody (6g-9a) each extended point streaks to nine games in the win

Benson is now the AHL rookie scoring leader and is in the top 10 in the entire AHL

C Mitch Callahan has a six-game point streak (3g-8a) and has 15 points (5g-10a) in 10 games in March

The Condors are 23-2-2 in their last 26 games

Bakersfield's magic number to clinch the Pacific Division is seven and they lead the division by eight points with eight games left

It was the 20th Condors road win, the best record of any team in the Western Conference

The Condors signed AHL veteran PC Labrie to a PTO earlier in the day

Bakersfield hosts San Jose Saturday night

Scratches: Labrie, Russell, Kulevich, Yamamoto, Montoya

