Condors Headed to Playoffs After 3-2 Win in San Diego
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (39-17-3-1; 83pts) clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls (33-22-4-3; 73pts) on Friday. It is the first Calder Cup Playoffs appearance for the Condors.
C Cooper Marody had a three-point night with two goals and an assist as G Dylan Wells turned aside 40 shots. Bakersfield hosts San Jose, who they lead by eight points atop the division, Saturday at 7 p.m.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (17th) off a cross-ice feed at the left-wing circle; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: Marody (18th) shifted around the d-man and a backhand over the netminder on the power play; Assist: Benson; Time of goal: 18:11; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (15th) on the power play jammed a puck home in tight; Assists: Marody, Bear; Time of goal: 19:45; BAK leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK - 11, SD - 12 SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (28th) on the power play from the right point; Assists: Murphy, De Leo; Time of goal: 15:15; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 13 , SD - 17 THIRD PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: RW Corey Tropp (18th) on a rebound on the power play; Assists: De Leo, Carrick; Time of goal: 12:29; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 13 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Marody (BAK) 2. Carrick (SD) 3. Callahan (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5 ; SD - 2/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31 ; SD - 42
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (5-5-1; 42/40); SD - Boyle (22-11-1; 11/8)
LW Tyler Benson (5g-12a) and C Cooper Marody (6g-9a) each extended point streaks to nine games in the win
Benson is now the AHL rookie scoring leader and is in the top 10 in the entire AHL
C Mitch Callahan has a six-game point streak (3g-8a) and has 15 points (5g-10a) in 10 games in March
The Condors are 23-2-2 in their last 26 games
Bakersfield's magic number to clinch the Pacific Division is seven and they lead the division by eight points with eight games left
It was the 20th Condors road win, the best record of any team in the Western Conference
The Condors signed AHL veteran PC Labrie to a PTO earlier in the day
Bakersfield hosts San Jose Saturday night
Scratches: Labrie, Russell, Kulevich, Yamamoto, Montoya
