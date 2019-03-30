Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins meet tonight in the season series finale at Giant Center. The Bears battled the Bruins twice earlier in March, and lost both games on the road in extra time. Hershey is 1-2-1-1 against the Bruins this season in five previous meetings, and 1-1-0-0 on home ice. The teams are separated by just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.

Hershey Bears (36-24-3-4) vs. Providence Bruins (35-23-8-3)

March 30, 2019 | 7 PM | Game 68 | Giant Center

Referees: Ward Pateman (38), Jake Rekucki (84)

Linesmen: Neil Frederickson (68), Colin Gates (3)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, WOYK 1350-AM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Freddy Cassivi, and Jim Jones on the call.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return home after dropping their second game of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters on Mar. 24. Despite leading in shots 17-8 after 20 minutes, the Chocolate and White were unable to bury a scoring chance past Cleveland backstop Brad Thiessen. Cleveland's Tommy Cross scored on the power play at 3:48 of the second period, and Sam Vigneault added a shorthanded tally at 16:45. Down 2-0 into the third period, Maximilian Kammerer brought the Bears within one at 2:50, but the Monsters responded with a breakaway goal by Alexandre Texier at 10:10. Zac Dalpe hit the empty net at 18:40 to complete a 4-1 final. The Providence Bruins earned a 3-2 victory last night in Syracuse to sweep the two-game season series with the Crunch. Lee Stempniak had a goal and and two assists for Providence as the P-Bruins out shot the Crunch, 33-20.

HIGH IMPLICATIONS:

Tonight's game features two teams neck-and-neck in the Atlantic Division standings. The Bears enter tonight 4th in the division with nine games remaining, while the Bruins enter with seven games left on their schedule and in 3rd place. The P-Bruins have 81 points on the season while Hershey is close behind at 79. Currently, Providence holds the tiebreaker over Hershey if both teams finish the season tied in points. The Bruins hold 41 regulation and overtime wins opposed to Hershey's 38. Both teams are currently fending off the 5th place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who has 76 points with eight games remaining. The top four teams in the Atlantic Division at the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season will qualify for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

DEBUT DAY?

Tonight could mark the professional debut for Bears forward Joe Snively. The Herndon, Virginia native joined the Bears on an amateur tryout contract on Mar. 20 after signing a two-year, entry-level contract that starts in 2019-20 with the Washington Capitals. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward posted 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 33 games this season at Yale University. He collected a career-best five power play goals, and was named a Hobey Baker Award nominee. He was also selected to the ECAC All-League First-Team.

A PAIN IN THE CAREY:

Bruins forward and former Bear Paul Carey has become a thorn in Hershey's side since being dealt by the Ottawa Senators organization. After 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 29 games with the Belleville Senators this season, Carey has transformed into a pure goal scorer after his move to the Providence Bruins. Entering tonight, Carey has skated in 25 games with the P-Bruins, and has posted an astonishing 16 goals and eight assists. In two games against Hershey earlier this month, Carey tallied three times and added an assist. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Bruins earlier this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS TARGETED:

.The Hershey Bears power play will look to produce after being held to two goals in their past 24 attempts stretching across the last five games. The Bears are also 0-for-13 in the past three contests. In the season series against Providence, Hershey's power play is 2-for-20 (10%), in comparison to the Bruins 6-for-20 (30%) success rate on the man-advantage.

