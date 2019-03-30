Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, March 30

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to keep pace in the North Division as they face their final non-divisional opponent of the year in the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight.

Belleville (34-27-3-5) found a way to collect a massive two points Wednesday night against Syracuse and with Cleveland winning Friday night, the Sens find themselves in fifth place in the North, but with the same number of points as the Monsters, who have played one game less.

Hartford (28-32-6-3) sit last in the Atlantic Division and are currently riding a three-game losing streak. The Wolf Pack have conceded 240 goals this season, the third most in the AHL.

Roster notes

Aaron Luchuk continued his recent yo-yo between the AHL and ECHL as he's now back with the Senators.

No confirmation from Sens head coach Troy Mann,

Andrew Sturtz, Cody Goloubef, Jim O'Brien, Max Lajoie and Morgan Klimchuk are out for Belleville.

Previous history

Belleville is 2-1 all-time against the Wolf Pack. The Sens won both games last season while Hartford collected a 4-3 win in Belleville on Oct. 19 earlier this year.

Who to watch

Nick Paul has a career high 17 goals this season while his 37 points tie a career most and are the fourth most on the team.

Steven Fogarty has 48 points (19 goals) in 58 games, all of which are career highs. He's also played 10 games for the Rangers this season.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

