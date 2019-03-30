Defenseman Kevin Davis Reassigned to Utah

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Kevin Davis to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. The 22 year-old rookie has notched three goals and 12 assists in 25 games with the Eagles this season. He has also generated one goal and 18 assists in 22 contests with Utah.

The Eagles continue their four-game road trip against the Tucson Roadrunners at the Tucson Convention Center on Saturday, March 30th at 8:05pm MT.

