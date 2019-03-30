Wolves Maintain Central Division Lead
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves cut a three-goal deficit down to one, but eventually fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Forwards Ryan Wagner and Tomas Hyka scored for Chicago (41-20-5-3) while netminder Zach Fucale (1-3-0) stopped 25 shots. The Wolves kept their four-point Central Division lead over Grand Rapids with seven games left.
"It was tough for us tonight," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We didn't play overly well. We had opportunities, but we weren't executing. You could tell our passes were off a little bit. "
Austin Watson and Eeli Tolvanen each scored twice for Milwaukee (30-24-13-2). Goaltender Tom McCollum (11-10-10) recorded 22 saves.
Watson put Milwaukee on the board just 26 seconds into the first period, capitalizing on a loose puck near the Wolves net.
Tolvanen doubled the Admirals' lead at the 2:31 mark of the second, scoring on the power play, and Watson added his second goal of the night at the 16:37 point of the second period to give Milwaukee a 3-0 advantage.
Wagner struck at the 17:15 point to cut into the Milwaukee lead, tipping a shot from defenseman Griffin Reinhart. The Wolves had a man advantage with a delayed penalty pending for Milwaukee, so Wagner was uncovered in front of McCollum to redirect the puck.
Hyka struck 3:25 into the third period, tallying his third power-play goal in the last two games. Hyka's wrist shot from the left faceoff dot redirected off Milwaukee defenseman Jarred Tinordi's skate and past McCollum to put the Wolves within one goal.
Tolvanen reclaimed the two-goal lead for the Admirals with a bomb from the point that beat Fucale glove-side at the 7:58 mark of the third period.
The Wolves travel to Rockford at 4 p.m. Sunday for the final Illinois Lottery Cup clash of the regular season and it will be televised on CW50. The team returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday to face the Colorado Eagles. To find the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2019
- Rockford Finishes Series with 4-1 Win over Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Keep Playoff Push Alive with Divisional Win over Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Maintain Central Division Lead - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Capture Fourth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Playoff Bound After 6-4 Win in Binghamton - Rochester Americans
- San Antonio Breaks Skid with Win against Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Stumbles in 4-1 Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Alex Lyon Spectacular in Shootout Win at Cleveland - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose to Thunderbirds, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Snively Shines in Debut, Bears Beat Bruins 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Devils Fall to Amerks 6-4 in Front of 4,502 - Binghamton Devils
- Brad McClure's Natural Hat Trick Powers 4-1 Stars Win - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport defeats AHL's top team to lower its magic number to "three" - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pack Foiled by OT Goal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks First-Round Playoff Tickets Set to Go on Sale Friday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. - Rochester Americans
- Comets Quick Start Spoiled by Crunch - Utica Comets
- Balisy Buries OT Winner to Beat Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Checkers' Point Streak Ends in Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Rockwood & Zolnierczyk Instrumental in 4-1 Takedown of Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Third Period Comeback Lifts Bears over P-Bruins 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Two - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Host Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Defenseman Kevin Davis Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Game #62 Preview: Tucson vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Reassign RenÃ¢rs Krastenbergs to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Sign Dmitry Zavgorodniy to Entry Level Contract - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Sign Kallgren to Amateur Tryout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lehigh Valley Recalls F Mike Huntebrinker from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Division Leading Condors Host Second Place San Jose Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Begin Road Swing in San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Detroit Reassigns Fulcher to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Host Checkers, Bears this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Wolf Pack, March 30 - Belleville Senators
- Merkley Shines as Roadrunners Fall Short to Colorado in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Suffer Shutout Loss - Ontario Reign
- Early Struggles Cost Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Outlast Tucson in 4-3 Shootout Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Headed to Playoffs After 3-2 Win in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.