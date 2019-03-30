Reign Suffer Shutout Loss

The Ontario Reign were unable to find the back of the net on Friday evening, as they fell 5-0 against the San Jose Barracuda. Ontario got 24 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen, as it was shutout for the fourth time this season.

Date: March 29, 2019

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Attendance: 4,187

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (22-30-6-3)

SJ Record: (34-20-3-4)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

SJ 2 2 1 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/1

SJ 29 2/4

Three Stars:

1) SJ - John McCarthy

2) SJ - Antoine Bibeau

3) SJ - T.J. Hensick

GWG: John McCarthy (12)

W: Antoine Bibeau (14-12-5)

L: Cal Petersen (10-18-3)

Next Game: Sunday, March 31 vs. Stockton, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

