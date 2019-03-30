Reign Suffer Shutout Loss
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to find the back of the net on Friday evening, as they fell 5-0 against the San Jose Barracuda. Ontario got 24 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen, as it was shutout for the fourth time this season.
Date: March 29, 2019
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Attendance: 4,187
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ329PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (22-30-6-3)
SJ Record: (34-20-3-4)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 0 -- 0
SJ 2 2 1 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 21 0/1
SJ 29 2/4
Three Stars:
1) SJ - John McCarthy
2) SJ - Antoine Bibeau
3) SJ - T.J. Hensick
GWG: John McCarthy (12)
W: Antoine Bibeau (14-12-5)
L: Cal Petersen (10-18-3)
Next Game: Sunday, March 31 vs. Stockton, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
