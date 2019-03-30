Early Struggles Cost Gulls

Sam Carrick scored his-team leading 28th goal (PPG) at 15:15 of the second period and added an assist to mark his 56th point of 2018-19. His 11th PPG of the season tied a club record, matching Corey Tropp's 11 PPG in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Carrick also extended his point streak to three games (1-2=3). Carrick is one point shy of from the all-time club record for points (57) set by Brandon Montour and Chris Mueller, both in 2015-16. Carrick's assist, his 28th, tied his single-season career high set in 2017-18 and also matched Montour (64) for third on the all-time Gulls assist list.

Chase De Leo recorded two assists to push his point streak to six games (2-7=9) with his 50th and 51st points of the season. The multi-assist effort marked his fifth of the season. The La Mirada, Calif. native leads San Diego with 32 assists (19-32=51).

Corey Tropp scored his 18th goal (PPG) and 33rd point at 12:29 of the second period. De Leo and Carrick each collected assists on the goal.

Jeff Glass stopped all 20 shots in 38:19 of relief.

The Gulls will conclude their 12-game March schedule a four-game homestand tomorrow, Mar. 30 vs. Stockton (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the game

Obviously it wasn't the outcome we wanted, but I thought our second two periods were pretty good. We just got ourselves in trouble early with the penalties. Guys get worn out with that. Lesson learned for sure. It's on us older guys to regroup this team here, come back tomorrow night, stay out of the box and get a big win.

On the third period

We definitely believed. There is no shortage of belief in that dressing room. It seemed like the puck was bouncing all over the place. The ice wasn't great, but that's not an excuse. We need to find ways to get the puck in the net. We had some good pressure at the end there but we need to find a way.

On the power play

We kept it simple. We watched a lot of video of the goals that have been scored against our penalty kill throughout the year and a lot of them were moving the puck side to side and throwing pucks at the net with a lot of bodies in front. That was exactly what you saw tonight. Both goals were nothing spectacular, just shots that went in through a screen or generated a rebound. I think we'll see lots more of that throughout the last stretch of the season here.

On the team's veteran leadership

I think [Dallas Eakins] just trusts the veteran group here, the leadership group. He's done that a lot throughout the career I've had with him, which is good. I think he realizes when you hear the same voice all the time, it's good to get new voices in there, to get your teammates talking and get more dialogue between the team, where we can figure stuff out ourselves. I think down the stretch and in the playoffs, it's going to be huge for us when we can work our way out of our own problems.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

It's one that I think we should've been on the other side of. I loved the way that our guys fought back after being down three. Our penalty kill has been so good lately and to get dinged with two is tough to take, but I'm very proud that our guys kept fighting.

On facing Stockton tomorrow

It's getting closer and we're trying to assess what we have. We have some guys that are banged up here and I'm fairly certain that the forwards that did not play tonight will all be in the lineup tomorrow.

