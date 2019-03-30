Admirals Capture Fourth Straight Win

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Austin Watson and Eeli Tolvanen each scored twice to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Saturday at Allstate Arena.

The Admirals finished the regular season undefeated in regulation at Chicago (4-0-2-0). Overall, the Admirals have won four straight and have points in seven straight games (5-0-1-1).

While Tolvanen and Watson each scored a pair of goals, Cole Schneider finished with three assists.

Milwaukee scored the only goal of the first period at :26. Fred Allard's shot from the right point bounced away from Chicago's goalie to the left post. Watson put the loose puck into the goal for his third goal of the season. Allard and Schneider recorded the assists.

The Admirals took a 2-0 lead with a power play goal at 2:31 of the second period. Schneider slid a pass from the right corner to the left circle for a one-timer from Eeli Tolvanen. The goal was Tolvanen's 13th of the season and third on the power play. Schneider and Adam Helewka were credited with the helpers.

Watson's second of the game gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead at 16:37 of the second frame. Schneider worked hard behind the Wolves goal and slid a pass to Watson between the circles. Watson's blast went into the goal for his fourth goal in the last two games. Schneider and Alex Carrier picked up the helpers.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard when, on a delayed penalty against Milwaukee, Ryan Wagner deflected a Griffin Reinhart shot into the cage at 17:15 of the second period.

Chicago got within one goal when Tomas Hyka scored a power play marker at 3:25 of the third period.

Milwaukee reclaimed its two-goal edge when Tolvanen slapped a shot from the blue line into the goal for his 14th marker of the year. Carrier and Justin Kirkland recorded the assists.

Ads goalie Tom McCollum stopped 22 shots to earn the win.

Milwaukee continues its playoff quest Sun., Mar. 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals next home game is Wed., Apr. 3 against San Antonio at UWM Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.