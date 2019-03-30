Heat Begin Road Swing in San Diego

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Arena: Pechanga Arena San Diego

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar & Grill. The Heat's radio broadcast is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to keep building its win streak as it heads to southern California, facing off against the San Diego Gulls Saturday and heading to Ontario Sunday. The Heat have been able to keep their playoff hopes alive thanks to timely wins while San Jose and Colorado have stumbled recently, though Stockton still has a steep mountain climb to reach the second season.

Tonight's meeting with San Diego is the final between the clubs this season, Stockton owning a 4-3 advantage thus far in the season series.

HEAT GO WILD

Stockton took a pair of wire-to-wire contests last weekend over the Iowa Wild, winning 5-3 and 4-3 on Friday and Sunday at Stockton Arena. The pair of wins came courtesy of late goals, Matthew Phillips registering the game-winner Friday with 2:10 left and Curtis Lazar on Sunday with just 53.6 seconds left on the clock. The pair of victories allowed Stockton to make up three points in the standings as both Colorado and San Jose went 0-1-1 on the weekend.

CURTIS CLUTCH AGAIN

Lazar's game-winner on Sunday was his team-leading fifth of the season, the forward continuing to show his flair for the dramatic with his score with less than a minute remaining in the contest. Lazar owns one GWG against San Diego on the year, clinching a 6-5 win with a shorthanded goal with just 12 seconds left in regulation.

MAC ATTACK

John McCarron registered his first AHL goal to start the scoring on Sunday, skating in his 25th-career AHL contest. The forward did not have to wait too long for his second score in of the season, cashing in less than 10 minutes later. McCarron's two goals led to the forward being named first star of the night.

GILLY GILLY

Jon Gillies continued his run of strong play with his 13th-consecutive start on Sunday, turning away 24 of 27 shots faced as he improved his record over that span to 8-4-0-1. In his last eight wins, Gillies has stopped 255 of 275 shots faced (.927 SVP) while allowing more than two goals just twice.

FILLING IT UP

With Sunday's four-goal effort to top Iowa, the Heat reached a new all-time best for goals in a season with 215, besting the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.52 goals per game, third-best in the AHL. In seven games against San Diego, the Heat have lit the lamp 30 times.

OH MY GAWDS

Glenn Gawdin has excelled against San Diego this season, clicking on the offensive end with eight points (5g,3a) in seven meetings with the Gulls. While his scoring output leads all current Heat players against San Diego, trailing only Alan Quine's 10 points in six games, Gawdin is also a plus-2 in the seven games on the season.

