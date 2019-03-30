Crunch Blow Past Comets, 6-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch scored five unanswered goals in a 6-2 victory over the Utica Comets tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Carter Verhaeghe paced the Crunch with a four-point effort (1g, 3a), while Taylor Raddysh added a goal and two assists and Alex Volkov potted two goals. The win advances the Crunch to 43-20-4-3 on the season and 7-4 in the 12-game Galaxy Cup series against the Comets

Goaltender Atte Tolvanen earned his first professional win with 23 saves in net for the Crunch. Marek Mazanec turned aside 30-of-36 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse converted on 3-of-6 power play opportunities and went 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.

The Comets opened scoring on the power play 43 seconds into the game. Tom Pyatt skated down the left wing and threw a cross-crease feed for Seamus Malone to chip in.

Syracuse then tallied three in a row to close out the first period. At the 6:03 mark, Verhaeghe sped into the zone and picked the far corner from the bottom of the right circle. Assists went to Cal Foote and Dominik Masin. Just 21 seconds later, the Crunch took the lead on the man-advantage. After Raddysh took the draw in the right circle, Gabriel Dumont grabbed the puck and shoveled in a backhand from his knees in the slot.

The Crunch added another power-play goal with 3:39 remaining in the opening frame. Volkov took the puck along the right boards, deked around a defender in the slot and wristed one past Mazanec. Verhaeghe and Foote earned points on the goal.

The Crunch scored two more just 45 second apart late in the middle stanza. Volkov netted his second of the game on the man-advantage with a quick shot from the right circle at the 17:04 mark. Verhaeghe and Raddysh added to their point total on the goal. Ross Colton then chipped in a shot backdoor with the help of Verhaeghe and Raddysh.

Utica finally responded at the 11:51 mark of the final frame. Reid Gardiner beat Tolvanen with a long shot from the right wing off a pass from Carter Bancks.

With just 10 seconds remaining in the game, Raddysh sent home his 17th of the season from between the circles off an assist from Brady Brassart.

The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: The Syracuse Crunch earned the franchise's 900th win while celebrating the team's 25th season on '94 Night tonight...Crunch head coach Ben Groulx recorded his 200th AHL win tonight...Carter Verhaeghe leads the league with 75 points (30g, 45a).

