Monsters Fall to Phantoms in 3-2 Shootout Loss
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters secured one point in the standings during their 3-2 shootout loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of 12,544 fans on Saturday at The Q. The Monsters moved to 34-26-7-2 overall this season and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division with 77 points. Cleveland is only one point behind fourth place Belleville Senators and the division's final playoff with seven games remaining in the regular season.
Byron Froese opened the scoring for the night 2:59 into the first period to give Lehigh Valley the early lead. Pascal Laberge doubled the lead for the Phantoms just over four minutes later to send the Monsters into the first intermission down 2-0.
Zac Dalpe scored his fourth goal in two nights just 40 seconds in to the middle frame with assists from Derek Barach and Kole Sherwood to cut the Phantoms lead to 2-1 heading into the final period. Dalpe's 30th goal of the year moved him into a franchise record tie with Andrew Agozzino (2014-15) for most goals scored in a season.
Ryan MacInnis tied the game at 2:44 into the third period off helpers from Justin Scott and Doyle Somerby. Despite numerous scoring chances throughout last period of regulation and overtime frame, Lehigh Valley's Mike Huntebrinker secured the win for the Phantoms with the only goal scored in the shootout.
Brad Thiessen stopped 19 shots in the effort to move to 9-5-2-2 this season while Alex Lyon had 42 saves to improve to 16-15-3-1 .
The Monsters hit the road next week starting with the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, April 3, and Friday, April 5, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 6, the Monsters head to Belleville to face the Senators for a vital divisional matchup at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Cleveland Monsters take a shot against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
