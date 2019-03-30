Hogs Keep Playoff Push Alive with Divisional Win over Griffins

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Dennis Gilbert, Peter Holland and Luke Johnson each scored in the third period to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Rockford and gives the IceHogs 12 wins in their last 16 home games.

With the score knotted 1-1 in the third, Gilbert skated down the right side, deked a defender and wristed the puck top-shelf past Patrik Rybar for the game-winning tally. The snipe marked the first game-winning goal of Gilbert's debut season.

Holland followed suit at 11:59 in the frame with his 25th marker of the season. The forward took a pass from Jordan Schroeder, sized up Rybar for a brief second and beat the netminder glove side for an insurance tally that made the score 3-1.

Johnson then added an empty-netter to seal the victory with 2:14 remaining in the contest.

Collin Delia bounced back from an eight-goal game against Milwaukee to stop 26 of 27 shots tonight against the Griffins. With the win, he has triumphed in four of his last five appearances.

The IceHogs also matched the franchise record for victories in a single series against Grand Rapids with tonight's victory, finishing the 2018-19 matchup at 7-3-0-0 against the Griffins.

