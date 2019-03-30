Lehigh Valley Recalls F Mike Huntebrinker from Reading

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced today that they have recalled forward Mike Huntebrinker from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Huntebrinker, 26, has played 21 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season after making his AHL debut on December 14, 2018. He scored two goals, including his first AHL goal in Wilkes-Barre on January 21. Huntebrinker scored the shootout winner in his first AHL shootout attempt on January 19 against the Rochester Americans.

A native of Chesterfield, Missouri, Huntebrinker has played 33 games for the Reading Royals this season, totaling 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points. He leads the Royals with 1.24 points per game during his time in the ECHL this year. Huntebrinker has played 106 games for the Reading Royals over parts of the last three years. He has put up 85 points on 37 goals and 48 assists and has earned his second AHL recall.

Huntebrinker will head to Cleveland as the Phantoms will conclude their season series with the Monsters tonight at 7:00 before flying to Charlotte for a pair of games with the Checkers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

