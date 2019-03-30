Flames Sign Dmitry Zavgorodniy to Entry Level Contract

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed left winger Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.

Zavgorodniy, a native of Omsk, Russia, is in his second season with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 18-year-old had 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 points in 67 games during the regular season. Rimouski is fresh off a sweep in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs where Dmitry is third in league goals with four and has added an assist for five points in his first four playoff games.

DMITRY ZAVGORODNIY - LEFT WING

BORN: Omsk, RUS DATE: August 11, 2000

HEIGHT: 5'9'' WEIGHT: 175 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (198th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.