Flames Sign Dmitry Zavgorodniy to Entry Level Contract
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed left winger Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.
Zavgorodniy, a native of Omsk, Russia, is in his second season with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 18-year-old had 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 points in 67 games during the regular season. Rimouski is fresh off a sweep in the opening round of the QMJHL playoffs where Dmitry is third in league goals with four and has added an assist for five points in his first four playoff games.
DMITRY ZAVGORODNIY - LEFT WING
BORN: Omsk, RUS DATE: August 11, 2000
HEIGHT: 5'9'' WEIGHT: 175 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (198th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft
