Rampage Top Moose on Walman Winner
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Klim Kostin scored the tying goal late in the third period and Jake Walman netted his second career overtime-winner as the San Antonio Rampage (28-35-7) defeated the Manitoba Moose (34-28-7) 4-3 on Saturday night in front of 6,687 fans at the AT&T Center.
With the Rampage trailing 3-2 and the goaltender pulled, Kostin scored his tenth goal of the season to tie the game on a one-timer from the right circle that beat Mikhail Berdin with 1:08 left in the third period. It was Kostin's second goal in as many games.
Evan Fitzpatrick made 32 saves to pick up his second AHL win and snap a ten-game winless skid for the Rampage, earning San Antonio's first win since March 5th.
The Moose took an early lead with a 2-on-1 goal from Hunter Fejes at 5:28 of the first period, Fejes' third goal of the season. Ryan White picked up the assist, earning his third point against the Rampage in the last two games.
Kostin had an opportunity to tie the score in the closing seconds of the first period, intercepting an errant pass between the circles in the Moose zone. Kostin was stopped by Berdin to end the period with Manitoba up 1-0.
After Kristian Vesalainen was called for a high-sticking double minor, Ryan Olsen tied the game 1-1 with a power play goal at 7:00 of the second period for his 13th goal of the season. Mark Cooper picked up the assist and finished the night with his first two-point game with the Rampage.
Tyler Wotherspoon scored 3:28 later from the right circle, beating Berdin top-shelf for his fourth goal of the season to give San Antonio their first lead of the game 2-1.
Joey LaLeggia tallied two assists on the night, his 28 assists this season tying a career-best.
The Rampage led 2-1 to start the third period, but their lead was erased as former Rampage forward Felix Girard scored his fifth goal of the season at 1:47 with a shot that deflected in off Bobby MacIntyre's stick.
Cooper was called for slashing at 11:31 of the third period, and Seth Griffith beat Fitzpatrick on the power play for his 14th goal of the season to give the Moose a 3-2 lead at 13:09.
The Rampage improved to 4-6 in games decided in overtime this season, with all four wins occurring at the AT&T Center.
The Rampage head north to take on the Rockford IceHogs for their final meeting of the season on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. puck-drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. The game is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Olsen (13), Wotherspoon (4), Kostin (10), Walman (2)
Evan Fitzpatrick: 32 saves on 35 shots
Power Play: 1-for-5
Penalty Kill: 2-for-3
THREE STARS:
Jake Walman - SA
Klim Kostin - SA
Joey LaLeggia - SA
