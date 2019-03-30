Marlies Host Rocket

The Toronto Marlies are back on home ice tonight to host the Laval Rocket for a 7:00 PM start at Coca-Cola Coliseum. 600 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be in attendance for the Marlies annual Canadian Armed Forces Night.

This marks the 10th and final meeting between these North Division rivals with the Marlies holding a 6-3 lead in the season series. They last met earlier this month for back-to back games where the Marlies picked up 4-3 and 3-0 wins.

The Marlies will be looking to make it two straight tonight after picking up a 5-2 win in Utica last night. They sit comfortably in third place with 83 points. The Rocket will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up an important two points in a tight race for fourth place in the North Division. They currently sit in seventh with 68 points.

Players to watch: With a goal last night, Jeremy Bracco set a new Marlies single-season franchise record with 73 points in a 76-game season. He sits atop the AHL in points and assists (53) and has points (4-10-14) in nine consecutive games. Rasmus Sandin picked up an assist last night, his 14th point in 10 games. The rookie defenceman has 26 points through 40 games this season. Alex Belzile leads the Rocket with 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists). He has points (2-2-4) in three consecutive games, including two goals in his last game.

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans in Ontario can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

36-22-7-4 Overall Record 28-29-6-6

6-2-1-0 Head To Head 3-3-3-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 2

234 Goals For 182

225 Goals Against 208

22.5% Power Play Percentage 18.2%

81.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.6%

C. Mueller (29) Leading Goal Scorer A. Belzile (17)

J. Bracco (73) Leading Points Scorer A. Belzile (52)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader M. McNiven (10)

