Division Leading Condors Host Second Place San Jose Tonight

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - A night after clinching a 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs berth, the divison-leading Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is 12-1-1 in its last 14 home games and 23-2-2 overall since January 11. The Condors lead the division by eight points and have a magic number of seven points to clinch a division title. Click here to view the "Playoff Primer."

Kids encouraged to dress up as their favorite prince or princess.

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda in a matchup of the two top teams in the Pacific Division. Overall, Bakersfield is6-3-0 against San Jose this season and have won five straight in the season series. Bakersfield has outscored San Jose 29-13 over that stretch. It is the 10th and final regular season matchup between the two teams.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors extended their points streak to six games (4-0-2) and clinched a 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs berth with a 3-2 win in San Diego last night. C Cooper Marody had three points (2g-1a), LW Tyler Benson (0g-2a) and Mitch Callahan (1g-1a) each had two points, and G Dylan Wells stopped 40 of 42 in the win.

San Jose shutout Ontario last night at home, 5-0. G Antoine Bibeau picked up the win with 21 saves. LW John McCarthy scored twice and RW TJ Hensick had two assists.

SPOT CLINCHED

For the first time in their American Hockey League history, the Condors are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield is 23-2-2 in its last 27 games since January 11.

DIVISION LEADERS

Bakersfield leads San Jose by eight points atop the Pacific Division. The Condors magic number to clinch the division title is seven points and could drop to three with a regulation win tonight. There are seven games remaining in the regular season for the Condors, including tonight.

CALLAHAN MARCHING ALONG

The month of March has been kind to C Mitch Callahan. The California native has 15 points (5g-10a) in 10 games. He is currently on a six-game point streak with 3g-8a over that span.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING

LW Tyler Benson and C Cooper Marody each carry nine-game scoring streaks with them into the action tonight. Benson has 5g-12a in nine games while Marody has 6g-10a. They are the top two rookie scorers in the month of March.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Tyler Benson is sixth in the AHL scoring race with 61 points in 61 games... C Cooper Marody moved into the Top-20 in the league scoring race and has 57 points in 51 games... G Dylan Wells' 40 saves last night were a season high for him. It was his first start for the Condors since January 11... D/RW Logan Day is 20th among blueliners in scoring. He had an assist last night.

BARRACUDA NOTES

D Nick DeSimone is sixth among d-men in scoring with 43 points on the season... San Jose is 14-11-2-3 on the road... The Barracuda are the third least penalized team in the AHL... San Jose is 25-6-1-4 when scoring the first goal of the night.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

Stockton @ San Diego (3rd)

Colorado (4th) @ Tucson (5th)

