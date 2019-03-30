Valimaki Scores Late to Give Stockton 2-1 Win over San Diego
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Juuso Valimaki found the back of the net with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation to give Stockton a 2-1 victory Saturday night over the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Valimaki's tally finished off a third-period comeback, Stockton scoring the final two games after the Gulls took a 1-0 lead early in the final frame that held until Spencer Foo's marker with 11:39 remaining. Jon Gillies was brilliant once again between the pipes for Stockton, turning away 34 of 35 shots faced in his 14th-straight start, keeping the Heat deadlocked with San Diego at 0-0 through 40 minutes of play and conceding the lone goal to Adam Cracknell at 2:01 of the third. With the win, Stockton takes the season series from San Diego by a 5-3 count, finishing the year 4-0 at Pechanga Arena.
GOALIES
W: Jon Gillies (35 shots, 34 saves)
L: Kevin Boyle (32 shots, 30 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Jon Gillies (34 saves), Second - Juuso Valimaki (1g), Third - Spencer Foo (1g)
Final Shots: STK - 32, SD - 35
Power Plays: STK - 0-4, SD - 0-2
- Spencer Foo scored his first goal against San Diego this season, his third point in eight games against the Gulls, to tie the game in the third period.
- Marcus Hogstrom's assist on Foo's game-tying goal in the third period was his first AHL point.
- Juuso Valiamki's goal with just 13 seconds left in the game was his first game-winning goal.
- Jon Gillies made his 14th-straight start for Stockton in the game, now 9-4-0-1 over that span.
- The contest was the third-straight game in which Stockton scored the game-winner in the final 2:10 of regulation.
- Stockton finishes the season with a record of 4-0 at San Diego and wins the season series 5-3.
UP NEXT
The Heat will face off against the Ontario Reign Sunday at 3 p.m. and will next return to action next weekend on the road against the Manitoba Moose.
