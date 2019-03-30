Valimaki Scores Late to Give Stockton 2-1 Win over San Diego

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Juuso Valimaki found the back of the net with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation to give Stockton a 2-1 victory Saturday night over the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Valimaki's tally finished off a third-period comeback, Stockton scoring the final two games after the Gulls took a 1-0 lead early in the final frame that held until Spencer Foo's marker with 11:39 remaining. Jon Gillies was brilliant once again between the pipes for Stockton, turning away 34 of 35 shots faced in his 14th-straight start, keeping the Heat deadlocked with San Diego at 0-0 through 40 minutes of play and conceding the lone goal to Adam Cracknell at 2:01 of the third. With the win, Stockton takes the season series from San Diego by a 5-3 count, finishing the year 4-0 at Pechanga Arena.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (35 shots, 34 saves)

L: Kevin Boyle (32 shots, 30 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Jon Gillies (34 saves), Second - Juuso Valimaki (1g), Third - Spencer Foo (1g)

Final Shots: STK - 32, SD - 35

Power Plays: STK - 0-4, SD - 0-2

- Spencer Foo scored his first goal against San Diego this season, his third point in eight games against the Gulls, to tie the game in the third period.

- Marcus Hogstrom's assist on Foo's game-tying goal in the third period was his first AHL point.

- Juuso Valiamki's goal with just 13 seconds left in the game was his first game-winning goal.

- Jon Gillies made his 14th-straight start for Stockton in the game, now 9-4-0-1 over that span.

- The contest was the third-straight game in which Stockton scored the game-winner in the final 2:10 of regulation.

- Stockton finishes the season with a record of 4-0 at San Diego and wins the season series 5-3.

UP NEXT

The Heat will face off against the Ontario Reign Sunday at 3 p.m. and will next return to action next weekend on the road against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.