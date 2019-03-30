Condors Fall 4-2 in Front of 6,502 to San Jose
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (39-18-3-1; 83pts) were stifled by the San Jose Barracuda (35-20-3-4; 77pts) in a 4-2 loss on Saturday in front of 6,502 at Rabobank Arena. C Luke Esposito and C Cooper Marody each scored from the Condors who suffered just their second regulation home loss in their last 15 games.
Bakersfield has a six point lead over San Jose atop the Pacific Division with six games left for both teams. The Condors finished the season series 6-4-0 against the Barracuda.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 15, SJ - 7 SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Matt Fonteyne (5th) off a deflection in front; Assists: Vela, Suomela; Time of goal: 3:09; SJ leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (6th) at the goal mouth; Assists: Hebig, Stukel; Time of goal; 19:11; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 8 , SJ - 14 THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Cavan Fitzgerald (6th) on a blast from the point; Assist: True; Time of goal: :28; SJ leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (19th) from the slot off a dish from the right-wing corner; Assists: Labrie, Benson; Time of goal: 4:25; Game tied, 2-2
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (11th) answered right back from the slot; Assists: DeSimone, Hensick; Time of goal: 5:06; SJ leads, 3-2
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jeffrey Viel (10th) empty-net goal; SJ leads, 4-2
SHOTS: BAK- 6, SJ - 8 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Korenar (SJ) 2. Fitzgerald (SJ) 3. Marody (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/6 ; SJ - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29 ; SJ - 29
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-5-5; 28/25); SJ - Korenar (21-8-2; 29/27)
LW Tyler Benson (5g-13a) and C Cooper Marody (7g-9a) each extended point streaks to 10 games, tied for the longest in Condors AHL history
LW PC Labrie made his Condors debut and had an assist
RW Jakob Stukel now has five points (2g-3a) in his last three home games
The Condors are 23-3-2 in their last 28 games
Bakersfield heads on the road for three games in Manitoba on Tuesday and Wednesday and in San Antonio next Saturday
Scratches: Vesey, Russell, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya
