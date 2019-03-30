Roadrunners Sign Kallgren to Amateur Tryout

March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Erik Kallgren to an amateur tryout.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden registered a record of 18-12 with a .920 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.02 goals against average (GAA) with AIK in Allsvenskan (Sweden). In three season with the club his totals accumulate to a 52-35 with a .915 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.15 goals against average (GAA).

Kallgren was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the seventh round (183rd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.

On-The-Ice

The 30-22-5-3 Tucson Roadrunners conclude their season series against the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Forward Nick Merkley became the second Roadrunner to record a hat trick in the team's three most recent games with three goals in the team's effort Friday Night.

