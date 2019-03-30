Gulls Close Stand with Narrow Loss
March 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The Gulls concluded a four-game homestand and a 12-game March schedule with a 2-1 loss to the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego.
Adam Cracknell netted his 17th goal, his second goal his last three games, and his 23rd point his last 22 games (13-10=23). In five games against Stockton this season, Cracknell has scored 5-5=10 points. Matt Berry and Keaton Thompson each collected assists.
Kevin Boyle made 30 saves in his 39th appearance of the season.
The Gulls will open their five-game April schedule on Wednesday, Apr. 3 against the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center (7 p.m.).
POSTGAME QUOTES
San Diego Gulls
Dallas Eakins
On the game
It's one of those ones where, with the way our lineup is structured tonight and the amount of guys that we have not here, I thought we settled into playing that type of game. Our goal was to win 1-0. It was all on line and it came down to a broken breakout and a goal from a bad angle, then just a bad bounce and it's in. One part of me is encouraged by the way we played. The other, not only I but the whole team feels like we've been booted right in the nether regions with a boot a couple of times. It's hard to take.
On moving forward
We want to keep them fresh. The hay is in the barn right now. We know how we have to play. Everyone knows our system. We're all set. We need fresh bodies, most importantly. We'll see what the lineup looks like on Wednesday.
On the playoff race
This is life in this league. There are times where you have a loaded up lineup and you've got everybody here. Then you get to times where you're missing seven or eight players. This one definitely hurts, but we'll have to shake it off, leave it here tonight and move on.
