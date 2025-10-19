Darren Yapi LIFT OFF for the Header!
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- LA Galaxy Beat Minnesota, 2-1, in Regular Season Finale - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Clinches Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Spot with 2-1 Win over Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC Finishes Regular Season in First Place After 4-0 Win Over Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- Timbers Drop Result to San Diego FC in 2025 Regular Season Finale - Portland Timbers
- St. Louis CITY SC Draws Real Salt Lake, 2-2, in Final Regular Season Match - St. Louis City SC
- LAFC Concludes 2025 MLS Regular Season with 2-2 Tie in Colorado - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps Set to Face Rematch With Dallas in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Draws Houston to End 2025 Season - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Roars Back Behind Josef Martínez, Niko Tsakiris Goals To Erase Second-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth, Travel to Portland Wednesday in Wild Card Decider - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Falls, 2-1, Against LA Galaxy in Final Regular Season Game - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Draw with LAFC 2-2 in Decision Day Contest, Conclude 2025 Season - Colorado Rapids
- Lionel Messi Wins 2025 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Point in Kansas City on Decision Day - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Clinches Home Playoff Match in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Takes down New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats New York City FC 2-1 on Decision Day at Citi Field, as Club Turns Focus to Postseason Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with D.C. United in 2025 MLS Season Finale - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution End 2025 Season with 2-2 Draw vs. Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Say Goodbye to Regular Season with Dominant Win over CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Hat-Trick Guides Inter Miami CF to Road Win over Nashville SC on MLS Decision Day - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: The Crown Topple Shield Winners to Secure Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Tops CF Montréal, 3-0, in 2025 Finale - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 with Atlanta United in Final Match of the Regular Season - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Finishes 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Sixth in the Eastern Conference Despite 5-2 Loss to Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- No. 2 FC Cincinnati to Face No. 7 Columbus Crew in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Cincinnati
- Here to Stay: Roman Bürki Re-Signs with St. Louis CITY SC Through 2027 - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
