Dallas Recalls Scheel from Texas and Reassigns Karlstrom

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Adam Scheel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, forward Fredrik Karlstrom has been reassigned to Texas.

Scheel, 22, has appeared in 31 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22, posting an 11-10-7 record. The netminder has earned a .902 save percentage along with a 2.91 goals against average on the season. Scheel owns a career 15-17-8 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .905 SV% in 43 career regular-season AHL contests with Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on April 1, 2021.

Karlstrom, 24, appeared in three games for Dallas recording one assist (0-1=1) which came in his first career NHL game on April 21 at Calgary. Additionally, he has recorded 29 points (16-13)) in 65 regular-season games played for Texas this season.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

