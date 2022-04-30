Providence Bruins Fall to Utica Comets, 3-2 on Saturday Night
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two first period goals proved to be the difference in the game as the Utica Comets skated to a 3-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Saurday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
Brandon Bussi made 22 saves while Steven Jandric scored his first AHL goal.
STATS
- Steven Jandric scored his first AHL goal
- Matt Filipe led the team in shots on goal with six
- Max Newton collected his first AHL point with an assist on Jandric's goal in the third period
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will remain home at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., to take on the Bridgeport Islanders in Game 1 of their first round playoff matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 76 95 (.625)
PROVIDENCE 72 83 (.576)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 76 78 (.513)
HERSHEY 76 78 (.513)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 72 72 (.500)
LEHIGH VALLEY 76 73 (.480)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
UTICA 2 0 1 3
PROVIDENCE 0 0 2 2
