Providence Bruins Fall to Utica Comets, 3-2 on Saturday Night

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two first period goals proved to be the difference in the game as the Utica Comets skated to a 3-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Saurday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Brandon Bussi made 22 saves while Steven Jandric scored his first AHL goal.

STATS

- Steven Jandric scored his first AHL goal

- Matt Filipe led the team in shots on goal with six

- Max Newton collected his first AHL point with an assist on Jandric's goal in the third period

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will remain home at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., to take on the Bridgeport Islanders in Game 1 of their first round playoff matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)

SPRINGFIELD 76 95 (.625)

PROVIDENCE 72 83 (.576)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 76 78 (.513)

HERSHEY 76 78 (.513)

BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)

HARTFORD 72 72 (.500)

LEHIGH VALLEY 76 73 (.480)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

UTICA 2 0 1 3

PROVIDENCE 0 0 2 2

