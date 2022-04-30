IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Regular Season Finale

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-29-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 49-16-5-5, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Loss (SO) Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

8-2-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

85-67-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.