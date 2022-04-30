IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Regular Season Finale
Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!
Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!
Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy
Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank
Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.
2021-22 Regular-Season Records:
Rockford: 37-29-4-1, (4th, Central Division)
Chicago: 49-16-5-5, (1st, Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):
Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win
Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights
Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights
Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights
Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Loss (SO) Recap & Highlights
Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights
Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights
Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights
Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights
Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights
Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights
Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.
IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
8-2-0-1
IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time
85-67-10-5
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes
