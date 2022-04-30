Toronto Marlies Visit Senators for Regular Season Finale

The Toronto Marlies visit the Belleville Senators for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season. This will be the final of 12 meetings between the two teams in the regular season. Toronto is 6-4-1-0 against Belleville so far.

The Marlies can clinch a playoff spot with one point in Saturday's game. The Sens have already secured their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Marlies are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Laval on Thursday, while the Sens last played on Sunday when they went to Toronto.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson and Bobby McMann. Both recorded a three-point performance in Thursday's game. Anderson leads the team in goals with 26, while McMann just set the Marlies rookie goal scoring record with his 24th goal of the season. Brett Seney leads the team in points with 59. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 51 points.

Puck drops at 3:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

