Comets Receive Several Players Ahead of Post Season
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that six players have been loaned to the Utica Comets. Forwards, Nolan Foote, Alex Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund along with defensemen Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Reilly Walsh will all report to the Comets. In addition, the Devils assigned forward Chase Stillman to Utica from the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League.
Stillman, 19, is a first-round draft pick of the Devils in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft selected 29th overall. He spent this season with both the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough playing in a combined 59 games scoring 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points.
The Comets return to action tonight on the road at 7:05 PM in Providence for the final game of the regular season. The next time the team steps onto the ice at home will be during the first round of the playoffs. For playoff tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022
- IceHogs and Wolves Clash in Regular Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Receive Several Players Ahead of Post Season - Utica Comets
- Heat Face Bakersfield in Regular Season Finale - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Recall Seven from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Visit Senators for Regular Season Finale - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Close Out 2021-2022 Season With 3-2 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Close Regular Season with Shootout Setback - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.