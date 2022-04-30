Comets Receive Several Players Ahead of Post Season

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that six players have been loaned to the Utica Comets. Forwards, Nolan Foote, Alex Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund along with defensemen Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Reilly Walsh will all report to the Comets. In addition, the Devils assigned forward Chase Stillman to Utica from the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League.

Stillman, 19, is a first-round draft pick of the Devils in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft selected 29th overall. He spent this season with both the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough playing in a combined 59 games scoring 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points.

The Comets return to action tonight on the road at 7:05 PM in Providence for the final game of the regular season. The next time the team steps onto the ice at home will be during the first round of the playoffs. For playoff tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.