Amerks Set to Face Belleville Senators in First-Round Play-In of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will face the Belleville Senators in the first-round play-in of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Rochester will host Game 1 of the best-of-three opening round on Wednesday, May 4 before the series shifts north of the border for Games 2 and, if necessary, 3 on Friday, May 6 and Sunday, May 8 at CAA Arena.

The opening round series will mark the first-ever meeting in the postseason between the two teams.

The Amerks clinched fifth place in the American Hockey League's North Division, along with the final available playoff spot, following an 8-1 win over the Utica Comets in last night's regular-season finale and Belleville's 5-2 win over the Toronto Marlies earlier this afternoon. It marks Rochester's third straight playoff berth dating back to the 2018 postseason.

Below is the full first-round schedule for the best-of-three North Division play-in between the fifth-place Amerks and fourth-place Senators. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally giveaway.

Game 1 | Wednesday, May 4 - Belleville at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Friday, May 6 - Rochester at Belleville | 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena

*Game 3 | Sunday, May 8 - Rochester at Belleville | 3:00 p.m. at CAA Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $15 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save as ticket prices will rise as we approach the game date.

Presale for the general public begins Sunday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. using promo code "BCAPRE" while all fans can purchase tickets beginning on Monday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

