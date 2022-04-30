Syracuse Crunch to Face Laval Rocket in North Division Semifinals
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will face the Laval Rocket in the North Division Semifinals. Tickets for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now.
The best-of-five series will begin in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, May 6 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 7. The Crunch will travel to face the Rocket for Game 3 on Thursday, May 12 and Game 4 on Saturday, May 14, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5 on Tuesday, May 17, if necessary.
Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster and Account Manager. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The Crunch office will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, May 2.
Single game ticket prices for the North Division Semifinals are $22, $24 and $26, increasing to $25, $27 and $29 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $22 and go to $25 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $21, limited to one ticket per game per military ID. Prices are subject to additional fees.
Flex Packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are also on sale now for $230. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through Account Manager, Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The $230 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals.
The North Division Semifinals series will have the following schedule:
Game 1 - Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.
Game 2 - Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.
Game 3 - Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. -- Laval, Quebec
Game 4 - Saturday, May 14, 3 p.m. - Laval, Quebec (if necessary)
Game 5 - Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
