Syracuse Crunch Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have clinched second in the North Division and secured home ice in the North Division Semifinals as the team heads into the postseason for the 16th time in franchise history. Tickets for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now.

The Crunch have clinched their second-place finish based on points percentage with one game remaining in the regular season and will head directly into the North Division Semifinals. The team's opponent is yet to be determined.

The best-of-five series will begin in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, May 6 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 7. The Crunch will travel to face their opponent for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5, if necessary.

Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster and Account Manager. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The Crunch office will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, May 2.

Single game ticket prices for the North Division Semifinals are $22, $24 and $26, increasing to $25, $27 and $29 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $22 and go to $25 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $21, limited to one ticket per game per military ID. Prices are subject to additional fees.

Flex Packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are also on sale now for $230. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through Account Manager, Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The $230 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.