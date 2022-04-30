Heat Face Bakersfield in Regular Season Finale

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Saturday, April 30, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (45-15-5-2; 1st Pacific) at Bakersfield Condors (36-21-5-5; 5th Pacific)

LOCATION: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to wrap the 68-game regular season slate on a high note Saturday, a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Bakersfield Condors. Stockton comes into the tilt on the heels of a 4-1 win over San Diego on Tuesday, paced by Emilio Pettersen's two goals and a 25-save effort from Adam Werner. The Heat enter the final day of the regular season with a chance to clinch the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the league's regular season champion, by matching or bettering the result of the Chicago Wolves.

IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

Stockton comes into the final day of the regular season with a chance to clinch the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded annually to the league's best regular season team, with a clinching 'Magic Number' of two points. The Heat can take home the hardware with a win, a Chicago Wolves regulation loss, or each team falling in overtime or a shootout. It would be the first time ever that the Flames' AHL affiliate has won the AHL's regular season championship, and the Heat would be the first-ever Pacific Division team to earn that distinction.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

While the Heat have already secured the coveted first-round bye afforded to the Pacific Division champion, the Bakersfield Condors are looking to solidify their best possible playoff position on Saturday in the season finale. The Condors can finish as high as fourth in the division with some help, which would give them home ice in the first round. They can finish no worse than fifth.

MAGNIFIQUE

Jakob Pelletier earned league recognition earlier this week, joining netminder Dustin Wolf on the AHL All-Rookie Team. Pelletier has set a Stockton rookie record with 62 points and has matched Mark Jankowski's rookie goal-scoring record with 27 markers on the year. The Quebec City, Quebec native trails only Rochester's J.J. Peterka in the AHL rookie scoring race.

EMILIO!

Emilio Pettersen lit the lamp twice in Stockton's Tuesday win at San Diego, his second two-goal game in his career. The forward now has 26 points on the year, an even 13 goals and 13 assists, with 18 (12g, 6a) coming in the second half of the season. He's seventh on the club in scoring and is a plus-9 since the midway point in January.

MADE OF IRON

Should Nick DeSimone draw into Saturday's lineup, he'll be the lone member of the Heat to skate in all 68 games of the season schedule. DeSimone ranks second among Stockton blue-liners with 25 points and and four goals on the year and he carries a career-best plus-12 rating into the regular season finale.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.