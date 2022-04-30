Monsters Head Coach Mike Eaves to Step Away from Bench Following 2021-22 Season

April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that veteran Head Coach Mike Eaves will be stepping away from his bench duties following the completion of the 2021-22 season. Eaves has been the head coach of the Monsters the past three seasons, taking over duties as the sixth coach in franchise history on June 18, 2019.

Prior to coaching with the Monsters, Eaves, 65, spent three seasons as head coach of the AHL's Hershey Bears from 1990-93, in addition to stints as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames (1985-86), Philadelphia Flyers (1988-90, 93-94) and Pittsburgh Penguins (1997-2000). Combined with his coaching experience in the collegiate ranks, where he coached at St. Olaf College (2016-19) and the University of Wisconsin (2002-16) leading his alma mater to seven NCAA tournament appearances and the 2006 national championship, Eaves has a combined 37 years of coaching experience.

"We've been fortunate to benefit from the wealth of experience Mike Eaves has brought to our organization as coach," said Monsters General Manager and Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark. "He's had an incredible career in coaching and we're appreciative for his contributions guiding our team the past three seasons."

The Monsters finish their season tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a game at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.