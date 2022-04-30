Belleville Sens Announce Full Schedule for Best-Of-Three First Round Series
April 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators, American Hockey League, and Rochester Americans are announcing the full schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in the North Division.
As the fourth seed, Belleville will have home ice advantage, however, the best-of-three game series will open in Rochester on Wednesday, May 4. The series shifts back to CAA Arena in Belleville for Game 2 on Friday, May 6 and Game 3 on Sunday, May 8 (if necessary).
The AHL North Division Semifinals will be played as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, May 4 - Belleville Senators @ Rochester Americans (Blue Cross Arena - 7:05 p.m.)
Game 2: Friday, May 6 - Rochester Americans @ Belleville Senators (CAA Arena - 7:00 p.m.)
Game 3*: Sunday, May 8 - Rochester Americans @ Belleville Senators (CAA Arena - 3:00 p.m.)
Tickets to Belleville Sens home playoff games can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. Box office hours and details on group packages, premium seating, and other ticketing options, are available at bellevillesens.com.
