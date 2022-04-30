Rangers Recall Seven from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced on Saturday morning that the club has recalled forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi, defensemen Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Nils Lundkvist, and Jarred Tinordi, and goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, skated in 45 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. The native of Cleveland, Ohio, recorded 25 points (10 g, 15 a), while also leading the club with a plus-9 +/- rating. In addition, Gettinger skated in eight games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 regular season.

Pajuniemi, selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, registered 26 points (13 g, 13 a) in 51 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi finished tied for fourth among goal scorers on the club with his 13 tallies. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, appeared in 52 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones recorded 35 points (9 g, 26 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. Jones led all Wolf Pack rookies and defensemen in scoring, while also finishing tied for 16th in scoring among AHL defensemen.

Tinordi, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 28th, 2021, appeared in seven games with the Rangers this season and scored one goal. In 32 games with the Wolf Pack, Tinordi scored five points (1 g, 4 a).

Lundkvist, selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, skated in 34 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie season in North America. Lundkvist scored 15 points (3 g, 12 a) during his time with the Pack. All three of his AHL goals during the 2021-22 season stood as game winning goals. Lundkvist also appeared in 25 games with the Rangers, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a). He notched his first career NHL goal on December 8th, 2021, against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden.

Robertson, selected in the second round (49th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, played in 65 games with the Wolf Pack during his rookie campaign. He finished with eleven points (1 g, 10 a) on the season. Robertson scored his first professional goal on February 12th, 2022, against the Rochester Americans at the XL Center.

Kinkaid, signed by the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on October 9th, 2020, posted a record of 20-14-2 with the Wolf Pack. He finished the season with a team-high .904 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average in 37 appearances with the club. Kinkaid also notched Hartford's lone shutout in 2021-22, making 31 saves on January 15th, 2022, against the Laval Rocket.

Kinkaid made one appearance with the Rangers during the 2021-22 regular season, defeating the Arizona Coyotes on December 15th, 2021.

